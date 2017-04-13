Twins' Phil Hughes: Earns second win of season Monday
Hughes (2-0) allowed four runs while giving up five hits and striking out five over 5.2 innings in Thursday's win over Detroit.
It wasn't especially pretty, but Hughes was able do just enough against Detroit to remain undefeated on the season. Inconsistency was story of the day for the veteran right-hander. While he was able to generate a fair amount of strikeouts, Hughes also made some costly mistakes in the middle of the plate that resulted in home runs for Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton.
More News
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Earns win in strong first outing•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Spring struggles continue•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Struggles in Wednesday's spring start•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Impressive outing in Friday's spring start•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: Signs of progress despite poor spring results•
-
Twins' Phil Hughes: More comfortable after second spring outing•
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...