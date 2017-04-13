Twins' Phil Hughes: Earns second win of season Monday

Hughes (2-0) allowed four runs while giving up five hits and striking out five over 5.2 innings in Thursday's win over Detroit.

It wasn't especially pretty, but Hughes was able do just enough against Detroit to remain undefeated on the season. Inconsistency was story of the day for the veteran right-hander. While he was able to generate a fair amount of strikeouts, Hughes also made some costly mistakes in the middle of the plate that resulted in home runs for Miguel Cabrera and Justin Upton.