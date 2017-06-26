Twins' Phil Hughes: Makes second rehab appearance

Hughes (biceps) gave up a single and walked one with one strikeout on 21 pitches in his second rehab appearance Saturday for Triple-A Rochester, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Hughes has been sidelined for around a month with biceps tendinitis. He's had two rehab outings, but there's no timetable yet for him to return to the majors. The Twins have said he'll move to the bullpen when he returns.