Twins' Phil Hughes: Slated for one more rehab outing
Hughes (biceps) is set to throw 35-40 pitches in a relief appearance for Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday, which is expected to be his final rehab outing, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
Twins manager Paul Molitor said he hoped to see more velocity out of Hughes in his last rehab game, but isn't concerned by the current situation. The veteran right-hander has yet to allow a run through three appearances with Rochester, though he hasn't thrown more than 23 pitches in any of them. Wednesday should give a better indication as to his readiness, but there's potential for him to return to the big-league rotation next week.
