Twins' Phil Hughes: Wins third game of season

Hughes (3-1) allowed two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two over six innings in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers.

Left for dead in a lot of fantasy leagues due to recent injuries and two bad seasons, Hughes is on the rise in deeper leagues due to his 3-1 start for Minnesota. The right-hander was shaky in his previous two starts, though, surrendering four earned runs in each outing. His clean outing Monday drops his ERA to 4.71. The 30-year-old features excellent control (just four walks in four starts), but his lack of strikeouts make him a low-upside streaming option in deep mixed and AL-only leagues.