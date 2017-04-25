Twins' Phil Hughes: Wins third game of season
Hughes (3-1) allowed two runs on six hits while walking one and striking out two over six innings in Monday's 3-2 victory over the Rangers.
Left for dead in a lot of fantasy leagues due to recent injuries and two bad seasons, Hughes is on the rise in deeper leagues due to his 3-1 start for Minnesota. The right-hander was shaky in his previous two starts, though, surrendering four earned runs in each outing. His clean outing Monday drops his ERA to 4.71. The 30-year-old features excellent control (just four walks in four starts), but his lack of strikeouts make him a low-upside streaming option in deep mixed and AL-only leagues.
