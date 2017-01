Fernandez received an invite to spring training from the Twins on Friday.

Fernandez put up solid numbers in his first year in the Twins system during 2016, putting up a 3.05 ERA in 65 innings out of the bullpen between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga. However, the 26-year-old was old for both levels, so it's hard to use those performances to justify that he has real major league potential as a reliever.