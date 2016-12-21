Rodriguez re-signed with the Twins on a minor league contract Wednesday, Brandon Warne of Cold Omaha reports.

Rodriguez spent parts of the past three seasons with Minnesota's Triple-A affiliate in Rochester, but his most recent performance produced an uninspiring .220/.304/.329 batting line across 173 at-bats. Due to this and the multitude of brighter prospects in the Twins' system, the 30-year-old will likely be limited to an organizational depth role in 2017.

