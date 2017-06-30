Twins' Robbie Grossman: Gets breather Friday
Grossman is not in the lineup Friday against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Grossman is just 5-for-34 (.147) over his last 12 games, so he'll head to the bench for the second time in four games as he grabs a mental breather. Eduardo Escobar will serve as the DH in his absence.
More News
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench Tuesday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Not in Sunday's lineup•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Not starting Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Starting streak comes to end Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...