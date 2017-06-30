Grossman is not in the lineup Friday against the Royals, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Grossman is just 5-for-34 (.147) over his last 12 games, so he'll head to the bench for the second time in four games as he grabs a mental breather. Eduardo Escobar will serve as the DH in his absence.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories