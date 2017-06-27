Twins' Robbie Grossman: Heads to bench Tuesday
Grossman is not in the starting lineup Tuesday against the Red Sox, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
The switch-hitter will take a seat for the third time in the last five games, a surprising development considering he had played in 21 straight games entering the month. Grossman is hitting just .255/.391/.396 this season, so the Twins may be searching for other power options at the plate. Miguel Sano will take over at the DH, as Eduardo Escobar starts at the hot corner.
