Grossman will serve as the Twins' designated hitter and leadoff man in Tuesday's game against the Angels, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

After taking off Monday for rest, Grossman will move up a spot in the order with usual No. 1 hitter Brian Dozier (back) sitting out. Dozier will be available off the bench and is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday, so Grossman's stay atop the lineup is expected to be brief. Grossman has found success in the table-setting role this season, albeit in a limited sample size. He's gone 6-for-14 with a home run, two doubles and five walks while leading off.