Grossman is out of the lineup Sunday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.

Grossman takes a seat on the bench for the second time in the past three games as Miguel Sano slides into the designated hitter spot. During Saturday's contest, Grossman went 1-for-3 with one RBI and will likely be back in the lineup for Monday's opener against Boston.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories