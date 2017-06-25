Twins' Robbie Grossman: Not in Sunday's lineup
Grossman is out of the lineup Sunday, LaVelle E. Neal of the Minnesota Star Tribune reports.
Grossman takes a seat on the bench for the second time in the past three games as Miguel Sano slides into the designated hitter spot. During Saturday's contest, Grossman went 1-for-3 with one RBI and will likely be back in the lineup for Monday's opener against Boston.
More News
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Not starting Game 2 of doubleheader•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Starting streak comes to end Wednesday•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Scores two runs in blowout victory•
-
Twins' Robbie Grossman: Cracks sixth homer Friday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...