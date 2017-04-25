Twins' Robbie Grossman: Sitting out Tuesday
Grossman is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Rangers, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Grossman has started five consecutive games, during which he's gone just 3-for-16 (.188). He'll get the night off as the Twins opt to have Kennys Vargas fill the DH spot.
