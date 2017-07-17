Twins' Robbie Grossman: Takes seat Monday
Grossman is out of the lineup Monday against the Yankees, Brandon Warne of ZoneCoverage.com reports.
Kennys Vargas will earn another turn in the lineup after crushing a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Astros, and it will come at the expense of Grossman, who is sitting out for the first time in the second half. Grossman maintains nearly a 100-point edge over Vargas in on-base percentage this season, so he's still expected to serve as the Twins' primary designated hitter the rest of the way.
More News
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...
-
Time to take Castillo seriously
Luis Castillo seemingly came out of nowhere, but Chris Towers thinks he's here to stay in his...
-
Waivers: Doolittle or Madson? Yes
Sean Doolittle and Ryan Madson were traded to the Nationals. Heath Cummings says both are worth...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...