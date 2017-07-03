Grossman is not in the lineup Monday against the Angels, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Despite riding a four-game hitting streak, Grossman will head to the bench for a breather after playing 26 innings over the past two days. Kennys Vargas will serve as the designated hitter in his stead.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories