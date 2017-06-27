Lewis hit a home run in his first professional plate appearance for Minnesota's rookie Gulf Coast League team. He went 2-for-4 in Monday's game.

While it's just one home run, the career of the first overall pick of the 2017 draft could not have started any better. He'll likely spend the rest of the season in the GCL.

CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories