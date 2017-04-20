O'Rourke said everything came back fine after having his elbow examined by a team doctor Wednesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

O'Rourke has been on the 10-day DL all year after straining his flexor pronator mass during spring training. He flew to the Twin Cities from Florida to have the issue checked by team doctors and, although his elbow was deemed structurally sound, he remains without a timetable for return. The 26-year-old has resumed throwing, but hasn't progressed to tossing off a mound yet, so don't expect him back until sometime in May.