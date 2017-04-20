Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Headed for second opinion
O'Rourke is headed for a second opinion on his elbow, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Updating an earlier report, O'Rourke will have another doctor examine his elbow after team doctors told him Wednesday that everything was structurally fine. He paused his throwing program due to "persistence of symptoms" in his strained flexor pronator mass, so the Twins want to make sure everything is alright before proceeding. Expect an update on his status once more is known.
