Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Moved to 60-day DL
O'Rourke (elbow) was placed on the 60-day disabled list Monday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
O'Rourke has yet to resume throwing since being diagnosed with a strained flexor pronator mass in his left elbow during spring training, so the Twins weren't expected him to make an impact out of the bullpen anytime soon. By moving O'Rourke to the 60-day DL, the Twins will open up a 40-man roster spot for Nick Tepesch, who is expected to offer the team another long-relief option.
