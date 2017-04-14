Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Progresses to playing catch
O'Rourke (elbow) played catch Friday and expects to begin throwing bullpen sessions in the next week or so, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.
It seems like the southpaw is on the road to recovery after tweaking his elbow during spring training. That being said, this progress still keeps him a ways away from returning to the Twins bullpen, so don't expect him to be back until sometime in May.
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Expected to throw in two-to-four days•
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Hasn't started throwing•
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Placed on 10-day DL•
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Will open season on DL•
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Recalled from Triple-A•
Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Clears waivers, assigned to Triple-A•
