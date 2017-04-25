Twins' Ryan O'Rourke: Surgery on tap for partially-torn UCL
O'Rourke (elbow) was diagnosed with a partially-torn UCL and will require surgery, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Prior reports had proclaimed that there was no structural damage in his ailing elbow, but after second opinion, it seems like the worst-case scenario will in fact come to fruition. O'Rourke will likely miss an extended chunk of time due to this operation, and could be out until next year if it ends up being a full reconstruction of his UCL. More details on his health should come forth as his surgery approaches.
