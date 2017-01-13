Pressly and the Twins avoided arbitration with a $1.175 million deal on Friday, Jerry Crasnick of ESPN reports.

Pressly led the American league in appearances before the Twins decided to reduce his workload, so he's a valuable innings eater out of the bullpen. In total, he posted a 3.70 ERA in 75.1 innings while striking out 67. This was his first round of arbitration.

