Pressly was promoted to Minnesota prior to its doubleheader against the Royals on Saturday, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Pressly is bound for another appearance with the Twins, as the 28-year-old makes yet another trip to the big leagues this season. During 22 innings of work at the major-league level, Pressly holds a ghastly ERA of 8.18, with a 26:8 K:BB. Besides a few poor outings, Pressly has held his own, which is why the Twins are calling on his relief capabilities for extra bullpen depth before their doubleheader.