Twins' Ryan Pressly: Gives up another home run
Pressly gave up three hits, including a home run, and allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's loss to Detroit. His ERA rose to 10.80
Pressly has struggled in April as he's given up three home runs in 6.2 innings. He does have six strikeouts and just one walk, so he can improve if he keeps the ball in the park. However, he's not going to compete for saves any time soon given his struggles and closer Brandon Kintzler's strong April.
More News
-
Twins' Ryan Pressly: Has rough series against White Sox•
-
Twins' Ryan Pressly: Rebounding with revamped delivery•
-
Twins' Ryan Pressly: Could be in closer mix with strong spring•
-
Twins' Ryan Pressly: Avoids arbitration with Twins•
-
Twins' Ryan Pressly: Twins trying to reduce workload•
-
Twins' Ryan Pressly: Picks up first save of season Sunday•
-
Waivers: Add raking Conforto
He finally has a clear opportunity, and you shouldn't miss out on it. Michael Conforto is on...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...