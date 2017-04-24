Pressly gave up three hits, including a home run, and allowed three runs in two-thirds of an inning in Sunday's loss to Detroit. His ERA rose to 10.80

Pressly has struggled in April as he's given up three home runs in 6.2 innings. He does have six strikeouts and just one walk, so he can improve if he keeps the ball in the park. However, he's not going to compete for saves any time soon given his struggles and closer Brandon Kintzler's strong April.