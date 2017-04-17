Pressly gave up a two-run home run and three hits in an inning to take the loss in Sunday's defeat to the White Sox. Despite giving up two home runs in his last two outings, manager Paul Molitor expressed confidence in Pressly. "It's definitely a fluke. He's got some of the nastiest stuff on our staff," Molitor said.

Pressly took the loss in two of the three games this weekend against the White Sox. He does have five strikeouts in 4.2 innings despite the rocky start to the season.