Strausborger agreed to a minor league contract with the Twins, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The 29-year-old split time between the rookie-level Arizona League and Triple-A, slashing .235/.300/.343 in 308 plate appearances in the process. He also saw major league action in 2015, struggling to a .200/.240./.267 line across 51 plate appearances. The outfielder should spend the year in the minors.