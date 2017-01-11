Twins' Ryan Vogelsong: Signs minor league contract with Minnesota
Vogelsong signed a minor league contract with Minnesota that includes an invitation to spring training, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
After missing two and a half months last season after he was hit in the face by a batted ball, Vogelsong had a 4.81 ERA and 5.06 FIP. At age 39, he appears to be a poor fit for the rebuilding Twins. He'll compete for a rotation spot, but it may end up being an audition to find work with another team.
More News
-
Pirates' Ryan Vogelsong: Allows one run over five innings in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Ryan Vogelsong: Struggles with command in loss to Cubs•
-
Pirates' Ryan Vogelsong: Throws four innings, allows two runs in loss•
-
Pirates' Ryan Vogelsong: Lasts just 4.2 innings against Reds•
-
Pirates' Ryan Vogelsong: Roughed up by Reds on Sunday•
-
Pirates' Ryan Vogelsong: Struggles again Tuesday•