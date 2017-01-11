Vogelsong signed a minor league contract with Minnesota that includes an invitation to spring training, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

After missing two and a half months last season after he was hit in the face by a batted ball, Vogelsong had a 4.81 ERA and 5.06 FIP. At age 39, he appears to be a poor fit for the rebuilding Twins. He'll compete for a rotation spot, but it may end up being an audition to find work with another team.