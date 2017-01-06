Gonsalves will be a non-roster invitee to Minnesota's major league spring training camp.

Gonsalves could be Minnesota's top pitching prospect after a dominant season at High-A and Double-A. He pitched a combined 140 innings, good for a 2.06 ERA and 9.9 K/9 between High-A Fort Myers and Double-A Chattanooga. He's very unlikely to make the team out of spring training, but his invite could be a sign that management believes it won't be long before he's in the mix.