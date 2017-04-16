Gonsalves' recent shoulder evaluation revealed no structural damage, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

This is a positive report for the young left-hander, who started the season on the disabled list due to a shoulder issue. There's still no firm timetable for his return, but the fact that he avoided any structural damage suggests that the Twins could start him back up on a throwing program before long.

