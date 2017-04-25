Twins' Taylor Rogers: Nice start to 2017
Rogers has pitched five innings of one-run ball out of the bullpen to start 2017.
Rogers has typically entered during the late stages of games so far, and has three holds under his belt. Additionally, the left-hander also sees more action against lefty hitters. In 2016, the 26-year-old registered a 3.96 ERA over 61.1 innings with 64 strikeouts.
