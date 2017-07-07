Twins' Taylor Rogers: Records 20th hold
Rogers threw a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's win over Baltimore for his 20th hold. He lowered his ERA to 2.20.
He leads MLB in holds and continues to thrive as the primary setup man for closer Brandon Kintzler. Rogers has improve significantly against right-handed batters by allowing a .614 OPS against righties to an .811 OPS last season.
More News
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Tied for AL lead in holds•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Notches 12th hold of season•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Nice start to 2017•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: On track for bullpen role•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Rough month amidst good year•
-
Twins' Taylor Rogers: Extends scoreless streak to 14 innings•
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...
-
Waivers: Red alert Bailey, Castillo
The Cincinnati Reds spent the holiday at Coors Field and at least one of them fared better...
-
Up Comes Frazier
Clint Frazier got the call to the big leagues for the Yankees, Heath Cummings looks at what...