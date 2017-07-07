Rogers threw a scoreless eighth inning in Thursday's win over Baltimore for his 20th hold. He lowered his ERA to 2.20.

He leads MLB in holds and continues to thrive as the primary setup man for closer Brandon Kintzler. Rogers has improve significantly against right-handed batters by allowing a .614 OPS against righties to an .811 OPS last season.

