Twins' Trevor Hildenberger: Earns first career win
Hildenberger threw 2.1 scoreless innings with three strikeouts and no walks to earn his first career win in Friday's victory over Baltimore.
Hildenberger has thrown 7.1 scoreless innings to begin his big league career with a 9:3 K:BB ratio. He could quickly move to a high-leverage bullpen role with the Twins if he can sustain his early success.
