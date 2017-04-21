Duffey gave up two runs while retiring one batter in Thursday's loss to Cleveland. He had thrown 8.2 scoreless innings to begin the season.

Duffey gave up an infield hit and another soft single, so his outing wasn't necessarily the end to his initial successful conversion to the bullpen. Duffey has a decent 8.0 K/9 and has walked just one batter, so he could see his role grow in a bullpen that has struggled in the past week.