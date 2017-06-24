Duffey has a 3.68 ERA and 9.6 K/9 in his first season as a reliever.

It's beginning to look like the Twins made the right choice in moving their young pitcher to the bullpen. After posting an ERA of 6.43 with 7.7 K/9 in 26 starts last season, the right-hander has shown great improvement in both categories this season. Add on the six holds he's recorded along the way, and this season could be the start of a bright future for the 26-year-old.