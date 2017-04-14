Twins' Tyler Jay: Ailment revealed to be biceps tendinitis
Jay (biceps) is dealing with biceps tendinitis, LaVelle Neal of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.
The pitching prospect landed on the disabled list on April 9, but the problem that sent him there just became clear. However, a timetable for his return still hasn't been disclosed, so his status will be worth monitoring over the next couple weeks.
