Jay (shoulder) appears to be need season-ending thoracic outlet surgery, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

One of the top prospects in the organization, Jay has been out for the past month due to a shoulder impingement that will now likely end his season. He has only pitched on two occasions this year for Double-A Chattanooga and spent a decent amount of his professional career injured in some capacity. The southpaw will be evaluated in the next few days with a clear timetable coming in the near future.