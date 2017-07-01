Twins' Tyler Jay: Will likely miss remainder of 2017
Jay (shoulder) appears to be need season-ending thoracic outlet surgery, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
One of the top prospects in the organization, Jay has been out for the past month due to a shoulder impingement that will now likely end his season. He has only pitched on two occasions this year for Double-A Chattanooga and spent a decent amount of his professional career injured in some capacity. The southpaw will be evaluated in the next few days with a clear timetable coming in the near future.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...