Twins' Wander Javier: Strong start in Appy League
Javier, 18, is hitting .303/.378/.424 with four doubles, two steals (on three attempts) and a 9:3 K:BB in 33 at-bats in the Appalachian League.
He has yet to leave the yard for Elizabethton after hitting two home runs in nine games in the Dominican Summer League last year. However, as one of the youngest players in the Appy League, his start is still quite impressive. His dynasty-league stock could skyrocket with an impressive showing this year.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...