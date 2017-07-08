Javier, 18, is hitting .303/.378/.424 with four doubles, two steals (on three attempts) and a 9:3 K:BB in 33 at-bats in the Appalachian League.

He has yet to leave the yard for Elizabethton after hitting two home runs in nine games in the Dominican Summer League last year. However, as one of the youngest players in the Appy League, his start is still quite impressive. His dynasty-league stock could skyrocket with an impressive showing this year.