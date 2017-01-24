Pino agreed to a minor league contract with the Twins on Tuesday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The right-hander most recently pitched in Korea, struggling to the tune of a 7.15 ERA over 39.0 innings, while posting a 23/15 K/BB ratio to go with it. He pitched with the Twins back in 2014, but posted a 5.07 ERA across 60.1 innings. The 33-year-old will likely provide organization depth at reliever for the Twins.

