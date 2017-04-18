Granite (oblique) is headed to High-A Fort Myers to continue his rehab, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

Granite hasn't appeared in a minor-league game due to an oblique injury, though it appears he's nearing a return to Triple-A action. He remains without a firm timetable, but he'll likely look to get a few games in at Fort Myers before returning to Rochester.

