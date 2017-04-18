Twins' Zach Granite: Headed for rehab
Granite (oblique) is headed to High-A Fort Myers to continue his rehab, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.
Granite hasn't appeared in a minor-league game due to an oblique injury, though it appears he's nearing a return to Triple-A action. He remains without a firm timetable, but he'll likely look to get a few games in at Fort Myers before returning to Rochester.
More News
-
Twins' Zach Granite: Return horizon•
-
Twins' Zach Granite: To open year on DL•
-
Twins' Zach Granite: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Zach Granite: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Twins' Zach Granite: Named Twins minor league player of the year•
-
Twins' Zach Granite: Hitting over .300 with speed to burn at Double-A•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...