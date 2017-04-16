Granite (oblique) is nearing a return to game action, Mike Berardino of the Pioneer Press reports.

The young outfield prospect has been on the shelf since the start of the minor league season due to an oblique issue, but he could get back on the field for Triple-A Rochester in the near future. Granite's speed was on full display at Double-A Chattanooga last season as he stole 56 bases and legged out eight triples.