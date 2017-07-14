Granite will start in left field and bat second Friday against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

His first career start last weekend came at the expense of Byron Buxton in center. Granite will supplant Eddie Rosario in left for Friday's contest against right-hander Charlie Morton, and it's possible he will continue to rotate between the two outfield positions as the Twins see what he's made of. Granite doesn't pack a big power punch, but he's shown a selective batting eye in the minors as well as impressive speed.