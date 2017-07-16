Play

Granite is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Granite was expected to serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder following his initial promotion to the big leagues prior to the All-Star break, but he could carve out a larger role than anticipated after Byron Buxton (groin) hit the disabled list Saturday. The speedy 24-year-old will hit the bench after two straight starts, however, as the Twins go with an outfield of Robbie Grossman, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler for the series finale.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast