Granite is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros, LaVelle E. Neal III of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Granite was expected to serve as a fourth or fifth outfielder following his initial promotion to the big leagues prior to the All-Star break, but he could carve out a larger role than anticipated after Byron Buxton (groin) hit the disabled list Saturday. The speedy 24-year-old will hit the bench after two straight starts, however, as the Twins go with an outfield of Robbie Grossman, Eddie Rosario and Max Kepler for the series finale.