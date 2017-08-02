Twins' Zack Granite: Out of lineup Wednesday
Granite is not in Wednesday's lineup against San Diego, The Star Tribune's LaVelle E. Neal reports.
Granite will retreat to the bench after starting the previous 13 games in the outfield. During the span, the 24-year-old has hit .306/.358/.327 with seven RBI and five runs. Byron Buxton draws the start in center for the final contest of a two-game set versus the Padres.
More News
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...