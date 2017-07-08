Twins' Zack Granite: Promoted to majors
Granite was called up to the majors following Friday's game.
Granite was destroying the Triple-A International League, with a .360/.412/.492 line and 21 extra-base hits over 59 games for Rochester. It's not clear where Granite will find playing time, but he could provide steals in a reserve role as he has 18 stolen bases at Triple-A. The Twins sent down struggling starting pitcher Felix Jorge to open a spot for Granite.
