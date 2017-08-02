Twins' Zack Granite: Stays in starting lineup
Granite started in left field and went 0-for-3 in Tuesday's loss at San Diego.
It's notable that Granite stayed in the starting lineup after Bryon Buxton was activated from the DL. Granite is hitting .306 over his last 13 games, so he could stick in the lineup if he doesn't struggle like Tuesday.
More News
-
Trade charts: Last chance to deal
Heath Cummings and Chris Towers release the final version of their trade charts and try to...
-
Ranking the 10 newest closers
One-third of the league is undergoing a transition at closer, most of which began in the last...
-
Podcast: Albie up, Judge/Bellinger
Who are we talking about Wednesday? Ozzie Albies, Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, Manny Machado,...
-
Prospects: Albies, Rosario graduate
Now that Amed Rosario and Ozzie Albies have arrived, who are the top five prospects to stash...
-
Waivers: Don't sleep on Marquez, McHugh
The trade deadline consumed so much bandwidth that you may have missed two of the weekend's...
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...