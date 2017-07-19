Twins' Zack Granite: Struggling in regular duty
Granite started in center field and went 0-for-4 with a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Yankees.
Granite looks set to get regular starts in center field while Byron Buxton is on the DL as he's started five of the last six games. However, he'll need to show some life at the plate as he's just 2-for-22 in his first seven games in the majors.
More News
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...