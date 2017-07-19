The Rangers released Wright on Tuesday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Wright, who signed a minor-league deal with the Rangers in January, failed to win a spot with the big club out of spring training and had spent the entire season with Triple-A Round Rock. The 32-year-old lefty was sporting a 4.88 ERA and 1.67 WHIP over 31.1 innings, and with a promotion to the Rangers not imminent, the organization decided it was best to cut Wright loose and open up more opportunities in the Round Rock bullpen for younger options.

