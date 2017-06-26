White Sox's Adam Engel: Cracks first MLB homer
Engel went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Athletics.
Engel has been getting regular at-bats since he was called up to Chicago for a second time a week ago due to Leury Garcia's finger injury. Garcia is eligible to be activated off the disabled list but the injury lingers, affording more opportunities for both Engel and Alen Hanson. Engel, whose homer Sunday was the first of his career in the majors, is hitting .308 (12-for-39) with four stolen bases over 14 games.
