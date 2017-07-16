White Sox's Adam Engel: Hits bench Sunday
Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.
After starting the first two games of the series, Engel will cede center-field duties to Alen Hanson for the matinee. Engel offers little pop and is hitting just .241 over 87 at-bats with the big club this season, but his capable glove and quality speed (5-for-6 in steal attempts) will likely lock him into a near-everyday role until Leury Garcia (finger) comes off the disabled list.
