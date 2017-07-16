Play

Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mariners.

After starting the first two games of the series, Engel will cede center-field duties to Alen Hanson for the matinee. Engel offers little pop and is hitting just .241 over 87 at-bats with the big club this season, but his capable glove and quality speed (5-for-6 in steal attempts) will likely lock him into a near-everyday role until Leury Garcia (finger) comes off the disabled list.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast