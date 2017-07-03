White Sox's Adam Engel: Moves into leadoff spot Monday
Engel will lead off and play center field Monday against the Athletics.
The White Sox will cycle through their third leadoff hitter in three games with manager Rick Renteria tabbing Engel for those duties after previously going with Alen Hanson and Tim Anderson. Engel has performed respectably at the plate this season with a .344 on-base percentage, but his meager minor-league track record suggests that the 25-year-old won't sustain that success for long.
