White Sox's Adam Engel: Swipes fifth bag Saturday
Engel went 0-for-3 with a walk, stolen base and run scored in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Mariners.
Engel started for the 20th time in the last 21 games as manager Rick Renteria navigates the season without an established major leaguer in center field. Leury Garcia had shown some promise but has been slow to recover from a finger injury, presenting an opportunity Engel. His speed on the basepaths has been consistent in the minors but he's not getting a green light with the White Sox. Saturday's steal was his first in 20 games since being recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on June 20. With news that Garcia may begin a rehabilitation assignment this week, Engel's window should be closing over the next couple of weeks.
