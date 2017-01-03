Hansen finished up his first season in the White Sox organization, working on his changeup during the Arizona instructional league. "We'd like it a couple of miles slower," said Matt Zaleski, who was Hansen's pitching coach at rookie-level Great Falls. "But the location of it and all that kind of stuff was pretty dang good."

Hansen, a second-round pick in the 2016 draft, used his high-90s fastball to breeze through two levels of rookie ball before finishing the regular season at Low-A Kannapolis. He was met with a bit more resistance in the South Atlantic League, but posted a respectable 2.45 ERA with 11 strikeouts over 11 innings in two starts. There's a lot to like about the right-hander, who fell to Chicago in the second round after a down year (5.40 ERA) at the University of Oklahoma. The former Sooner admitted to putting a little pressure on himself during his junior year, something he'll need to get better control of before reaching MLB, but in three organizational stops with the White Sox, Hansen pitched like the first-round pick he was projected to be entering 2016.